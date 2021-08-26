Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Grows By 1,825.0%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 1,825.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ocado Group stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.74. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

