Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Expands By 400.0%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

OTRA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. OTR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.