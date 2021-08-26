Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Decreases By 91.5%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the July 29th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QBIEY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 21,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

