Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Rises By 575.0%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Royal Boskalis Westminster stock remained flat at $$31.40 during trading on Thursday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

