Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Declines By 90.1%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$36.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.44.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

