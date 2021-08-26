Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Grows By 550.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 3,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

