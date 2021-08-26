Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Grows By 550.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 3,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

