Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 90.6%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

