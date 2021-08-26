Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Decreases By 92.5%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the July 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Star Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

EHGRF remained flat at $$2.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.