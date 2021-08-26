Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Decreases By 83.6%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of UMLGF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Thursday. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34.
About United Malt Group
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.