Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Rises By 829.4%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 829.4% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
VDMCY traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 5,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.28.
About Vodacom Group
Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.
