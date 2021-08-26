Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Rises By 460.3%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 460.3% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WDDMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22. WeedMD has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About WeedMD
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.