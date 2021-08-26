Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Rises By 460.3%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 460.3% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WDDMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22. WeedMD has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. It focuses on selling directly to medical patients, seniors market, and provincial distribution agencies. The company was founded on July 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

