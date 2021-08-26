Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 81.6%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Weichai Power stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 16,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4616 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

