Short Interest in Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Increases By 1,584.2%

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,584.2% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS WOLV traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,183. Wolverine Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Wolverine Technologies alerts:

About Wolverine Technologies

Wolverine Technologies Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. It holds a interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims is located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.