ShowHand (HAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $376.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. ShowHand has a market cap of $95,982.81 and $376.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.