Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/9/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/9/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/6/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/6/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/4/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

7/22/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

7/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

7/8/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

7/1/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SIEGY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

