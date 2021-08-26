Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,354. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

