Signature Chain Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $678.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

