Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG opened at $75.30 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.