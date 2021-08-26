Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

