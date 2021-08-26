Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 5,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,538. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

