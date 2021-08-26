Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

