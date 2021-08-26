Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.