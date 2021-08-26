Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Down 1.6%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.22. 1,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

