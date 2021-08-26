Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $31.85 million and $453,271.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

