SkyWater Technology’s (SKYT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKYT. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 2,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $12,871,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.