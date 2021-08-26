Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 301.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.01. 60,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

