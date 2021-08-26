Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

