Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Major Shareholder Sells $4,929,953.40 in Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $4,929,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Slam stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00.

SLAMU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 15,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,202. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $1,404,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

