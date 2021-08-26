SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of SLR Investment worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.86 on Thursday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $797.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

