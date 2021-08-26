Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Shares Up 14%

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) shot up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 33,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 27,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.