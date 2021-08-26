Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.02. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 570 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

