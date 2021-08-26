SmartKey Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $33.07 million and $1.87 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.04 or 0.00769776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098861 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

