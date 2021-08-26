SmileyCoin (SMLY) Market Cap Hits $613,870.33

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $613,870.33 and $5.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

