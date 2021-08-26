Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $236.14 million and approximately $264.68 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00758643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098896 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,649,457,288 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

