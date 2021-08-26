Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 1,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

SNPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

