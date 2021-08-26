Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a PE ratio of -74.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.63. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,050,913.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

