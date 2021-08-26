Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.63. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

