Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

NYSE SNOW traded up $11.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,339. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

