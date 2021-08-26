Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.58.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.