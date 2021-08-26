Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.63. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

