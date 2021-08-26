Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.91.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $18.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.61. 119,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion and a PE ratio of -79.46. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.