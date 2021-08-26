Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $295.00 at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.63. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,858,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

