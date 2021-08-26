Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.63. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

