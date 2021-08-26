SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004665 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 129.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

