SnowSwap Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $177,961.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $10.00 or 0.00021161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.96 or 0.99819701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.71 or 0.01021086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.75 or 0.06624645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,171 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

