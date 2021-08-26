Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BICEY stock remained flat at $$33.87 on Thursday. 286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18.

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

