Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 17,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,928. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60.

SDXAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

