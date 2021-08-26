Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$12.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

