Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.26 and last traded at $116.26. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLOIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.40.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

