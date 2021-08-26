Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.26% of Soliton worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Soliton by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Soliton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Soliton, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

